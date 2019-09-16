Maxine Whitt

Mrs. Maxine Strickland Whitt, age 83, of Concord, formerly of Blackshear, passed away September 14, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1936, daughter of the late Archie Strickland and Josie Smith Strickland. She was a member of Blackshear Church of God for over 50 years. Maxine was a cosmetologist for more than 60 years. She owned Woodland Heights Beauty Salon in Blackshear, where she loved people and served the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lynn “Bob” Whitt and her brother Raygene “Bull” Strickland.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Christa and Jody Pierce of Concord; son: Dana Whitt of Concord; grandchildren: Lander McCall and wife Laura, Julian Pierce, Sara Pierce, Alyssa Whitt, and Garrison Pierce; brothers and sisters-in-law: R. L. and Naomi Strickland of Blackshear, Jack and Molly Strickland of Bristol; sister: Sally Strickland of Blackshear; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.