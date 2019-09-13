By Alyssa Williams
The J. Joel Edwards Public Library is proud to announce three individual screenings of a piece of Pike County’s own history, the acclaimed movie, Murder in Coweta County. This film is the account of a true story that occurred in Meriwether and Coweta counties in the 1940s. When ruthless and powerful estate-owner, John Wallace (Andy Griffith), unwittingly follows a man across the Meriwether county-line to deliver a fatal and unjust punishment, Coweta County Sheriff, Lamar Potts (Johnny Cash), is on the case and refuses to let Wallace’s powerful position stop him from seeking out justice.
See Murder in Coweta County at courthouse
