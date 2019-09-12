Pirates earn 19-0 Homecoming win

The Pirates shut down the Greenville Patriots during their Homecoming game and first home game of the season last Friday night. The Pirates offense took charge on their opening drive with senior Austin Bennett making his way through the Greenville defenders. Senior Jacob Reeves was able to score the first touchdown with the help of his blockers, seniors Nate Brown and Bennett. The extra point attempt was not successful. The Pirates defense was able to keep Greenville from scoring for the entire game. After the first quarter, the score was 6-0.
In the second quarter, the offense drove down the field and were able to get a second touchdown scored by Nate Brown. The extra point was again unsuccessful. The Pirates defense remained strong and did not allow Greenville to score. At halftime, the score was Pike 12 and Greenville 0.
Neither team scored in the third quarter but to start off the fourth quarter, linebacker Cole Woerner picked up a fumble recovery in the end zone for another Pirate touchdown. Senior Gage Coley kicked the extra point making the final score 19-0.
On offense, Jacob Reeves had 19 carries for 104 yards and also passed the ball for 107 yards. Reeves averaged 5.47 yards per carry. Nate Brown had nine carries for 34 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Senior Jamir Reed had five carries for 34 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per carry. Freshman Jakilen King had nine carries for 34 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
On defense, Cole Woerner had eight tackles, four assists and two fumble recoveries. Junior John Lovett had 11 tackles and eight assists. Senior Gabe Ramsey had five tackles and five assists. Senior Logan Sage had five tackles, four assists and two fumble recoveries.
The Pirates played a tough game Aug. 30 against Fayette and came up short with a final score of 34 to 21. Thanks to Gage Coley, #44, Fayette was kept from scoring another touchdown in the first quarter because of his touchdown-saving big hit tackle. Jacob Reeves, #12, scored a touchdown in the first and was named offensive player of the game. He had 18 carries and averaged 8.5 yards per carry. Reeves scored two more crucial touchdowns in the second half. John Lovett, #35, was named defensive player of the game. Lovett led the team in tackles and assists.