SlowExposures to include Historic Rural Churches of Georgia display

SlowExposures will be Sept. 19-22 and this year, the annual photography show will feature photos from the Historic Rural Churches of Georgia in one of Pike County’s own historic churches - New Hebron Baptist Church.
“This September marks the 17th edition of SlowExposures, the annual photography festival that celebrates the beauty, the complexity and the contradictions of the rural American South,” said Chris Curry. “Through the course of the show’s four days, Sept. 19-22, visitors will tour a dozen juried exhibitions, and take home memories, genuine experiences, inspiration, and, maybe, challenges to long-held assumptions of what constitutes this region.”
The main show will open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Strickland Building in Concord. All shows will open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, including the main show, the Conlan Prize Exhibition in Concord by Ashleigh Coleman, the Historic Rural Churches of Georgia Exhibition at New Hebron Church in Concord, the Enquiries of Myth, Ritual and Narrative: Historic processes group show at the Split Oak Barn in Zebulon, PopUp Tours at various locations (maps available at the main show).
Other shows open Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. include South Street: Recent Photographs by Joe Pat Davis at A Novel Experience in Zebulon and the Opening Reception at the Strickland Building in Concord.
All shows will be open from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 with a brunch and reception for Joe Pat Davis from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at A Novel Experience, the Conversations in the AIR PopUp Juror Talk with John Bennette at the Tenant House Show from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Alternative Process Demonstrations and Talks at the Split Oak Barn in Zebulon from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., the book signing for Historic Rural Churches of Georgia at New Hebron Church in Concord from 2 to 3 p.m., the Photo Tour of Pike County with Sara Keith from Atlanta School of Photography from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Fireside Chat with Mary Stanley on ‘Collecting Photography’ at the Strickland Building from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Saturday Supper event at the Strickland Building from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, the Juror’s Talk will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and all shows will be open from noon to 3 p.m. The Young Photographers Reception and Award Presentation will be held at 2 p.m. at the Strickland Building.
Historic Rural Churches of Georgia was founded in 2012 by Sonny Seals and George Hart with a mission to research, document and ultimately preserve historic rural churches across the state. The group will host a photography show during SlowExposures at local historic church New Hebron in Concord and a book signing event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
“Georgia is blessed with many of these old rural treasures, but many of them are now gone and others are badly in need of assistance,” said Sonny Seals. “HRCGA has recruited a group of very talented and passionate photographers to document these treasures in the style we think of as ‘reverential documentation.’ Our group of talented photographers attempt to make these old sanctuaries come alive with beautiful photographs, while paying appropriate attention to the primitive architectural integrity of the structures. We try to capture the beauty of the sanctuaries, inside and out, but also the history behind them. We also use the haunting cemeteries to tell some of the stories of the rural pioneers who founded and built these treasures. Simply put, Georgia history in unique in many ways and Georgia history is rural church history … the story of who we are and how we got here.”
The group is beginning to work with several communities to physically save some of the church that are badly in need of an intervention.
“We are hopeful that we can have a positive impact on preservation where it is needed. Georgia is blessed with an abundance of these historic treasures, but many of them are in various states of distress and neglect. We feel that if we properly present, and call attention to, some of the more dramatic historic churches we can bring these endangered landmarks to the attention of those who can and should take steps to see that they do not disappear forever,” said George Hart. “We think some of these churches can be saved from certain destruction provided three elements are present i.e. a strong local group to lead the effort, some money for the project and finally, an end use for the facility that will keep it maintained for the future.”