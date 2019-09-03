Mr. Robert Daniel “Danny” Russell, age 65, of Zebulon, passed away September 1, 2019. He served in the United States Navy. Danny worked for Smead Manufacturing in Locust Grove for many years. He loved sports, walking, and all types of music. He was a family man who loved telling jokes and making people laugh.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Daniel Russell, his mother and step-father, Imogene Donaldson Infinger and Tony Infinger.
He is survived by his wife: Carol Russell, children: Michael Tucker (Stephanie) of Rockmart, James Tucker (April) of Dallas, Bryan Russell (Jessie) of Macon, Ashley Russell of Zebulon; grandchildren: Ivy, Drake, Willow, Luke, Drew, Kayla, Taylor, Kyliegh and William; brother: Ricky Russell (Peggy) of Dallas, TX; sisters: Wanda Martin (Wade) of Norcross, and Carol McCard (Dennis) of Columbus; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 4, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.