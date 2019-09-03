Mary Trollinger Robinson

Mrs. Mary Robinson passed away August 29, 2019 at her home in Williamson.
Mrs. Mary Robinson was born March 9, 1938 to Walter H. and Mary Brown Steward in Marion County, Georgia.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by her husband Jerry G. Robinson; stepson, Jerry A. Robinson of Barnesville, Ga.; daughter, Belinda Quick Dale of Jackson, Ga.; son, Robert Quick Jr., of Stockbridge, Ga.; four grandchildren and one gread-grand daughter.
Mrs. Robinson was a member of the Neptune Society and was cremated.
A service is planned for the family at a later date.