Pirate softball goes 2-0 last week

Pike County softball began last week with a home contest against Strong Rock. Strong Rock was able to take advantage of a tight strike zone and timely hitting to push across three runs in the top of the first inning, and the game looked as though it could be a tough one for the Pirates. The Pirates could not answer until the bottom of the second when they scored their first run of the game on three straight one out singles by Madi Neal, Camryn Brown and Maggie Nauck. The Pirates loaded the bases after a Kylee Housman single but were unable to push across another run.
Strong Rock answered with another run in their half of the third inning on a ground out. The score stayed 4-1 until the bottom of the fifth when Pike pushed across another single run. With two outs in the inning, Shelby Duncan singled to center followed by a double by Kinsley Goolsby. Madi Neal then delivered an RBI single up the middle to plate Duncan. The Patriots were able to scratch across one more run in the top of the sixth to make it 5-2, and this set up the comeback. Nauck reached by an error, Alana Crenshaw got a pinch hit single to right, and with runners at first and second, Housman laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the two runners to second and third. Bailee Brown then delivered a two-run double to right to cut the deficit to 5-4. Emma Smith followed with a single to left that put runners on the corners for Duncan. After a Smith stolen base, Duncan laced a double to score both Brown and Smith to push the Pirates ahead for the first time at 6-5. That is the way the sixth ended, but the Pirates still had to secure the final three outs. The Patriots did not go down that easily as they began the seventh with a double, walk and a two-run single to push them back in the lead at 7-6. In the Pirates half of the seventh, things started badly. The Pirates’ first two batters were retired, and they were down to their last out. Kennedi Smith hit a hard ground ball, but was able to reach on an error by the first baseman and that was the break the Pirates needed. Smith was able to advance to second on the error, and scored on Housman’s single to right to tie the game at the end of regulation.
The game stayed tied until the tenth inning where the Georgia High School Assoc. uses the international tie breaker (runner placed at second base and no outs to begin the inning). The Patriots were unable to score a run in their half, and that set up the Pirates. With Kennedi Smith at second base, Kylee Housman laid down a sacrifice bunt and the catcher threw the ball away to allow Smith to score the winning run. The Pirates collected 15 hits in the game, and got a gutty pitching performance from Jamie Corbin and Alexis Williams.
On Thursday, Pike traveled to Peach County to take on the Lady Trojans in a region 4-AAA contest. The Pirates were able to score five runs in the first, seven in the second and seven in the third to take a run-rule contest 19-4. The Pirates were led by Bailee Brown and Madi Neal who were both 4 for 4 on the day. Brown finished with two RBI and three runs scored and Neal had three RBI and three runs scored. The Pirates collected 19 hits in the game. This win for the Pirates pushed their season record to 9-4 and the region record to 2-0. The Pirates will be back home for another region contest on Thursday, Sept. 5 against Central-Macon with game time at 5 p.m.