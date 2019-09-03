Top, the Pike County High School girls cross country team recently earned a first place finish at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational Cross Country race held in Americus. Pictured are (l-r) Cathyrn Stuart, Mary Elliot, Savannah McBrayer, Lexi Reeves, Anna Reeder, Anna Chasteen, Mary Kellen Beck, Victoria Roark and Lauren Smith. Below, the middle school boys cross country team placed second by two points at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational Cross Country race in Americus. Pictured are (l-r) Noah Moss, Bradley Thomas, Zack Reeves, Ethan Dumas, Garrison Blessitt, Xander Potter, Christian Fowler, Andrew Edwards, Jordan Clepper and Luke Spraggins. Not pictured are Turner Whelan and Tristan O’Connell.
Cross Country teams dominate to start season
