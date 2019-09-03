/Unitedbank
Top, the Pike County High School girls cross country team recently earned a first place finish at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational Cross Country race held in Americus. Pictured are (l-r) Cathyrn Stuart, Mary Elliot, Savannah McBrayer, Lexi Reeves, Anna Reeder, Anna Chasteen, Mary Kellen Beck, Victoria Roark and Lauren Smith. Below, the middle school boys cross country team placed second by two points at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational Cross Country race in Americus. Pictured are (l-r) Noah Moss, Bradley Thomas, Zack Reeves, Ethan Dumas, Garrison Blessitt, Xander Potter, Christian Fowler, Andrew Edwards, Jordan Clepper and Luke Spraggins. Not pictured are Turner Whelan and Tristan O’Connell.

Cross Country teams dominate to start season

Tuesday, September 3. 2019
Pike County’s middle and high school cross country teams dominated at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational Cross Country race held in Americus recently.

Both the boys and the girls Pike County High School cross country teams won first place at the invitational. The middle school girls won by a wide margin and the middle school boys placed second by only 2 points.

The invitational was made up of 16 schools competing on the middle school level and 21 teams competing on the high school level. It was the first event for the middle school and the second event for the high school.

The high school girls finished second in the Muscogee County Early Bird 5K with the boys finishing third on Aug. 17.

At the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational Cross Country race, scoring for the girls high school team were, in order, Peyton Bussell, Cathryn Stuart, Lauren Smith, Lexie Reeves and Anna Chasteen.

Scoring for the guys high school team were, in order, Aiden Potter, Jake Richardson, Dawson Moss, William Gray and Luke Woerner.

Scoring for the girls middle school team were, in order, Madison Wilson, Addison Stuart, Sydney Cochran, Morgan Wilson and Vivi Kate Beck.  

Scoring for the boys middle school team were, in order, Christian Fowler, Andrew Edwards, Zander Potter, Tristan O’Connell and Luke Spraggins.

The high school’s cross country coaches are Ken Smith and Ashley Osteen and the middle school coach is Todd Child.
