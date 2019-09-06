Pirates collect shoes, help others

The Pirates football team is collecting gently used and new shoes for Funds2org.com to help others in need as well as the team. The community is asked to donate gently worn, new and used shoes to the fundraiser.
The shoes collected will be shipped to micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries around the world.
“Haiti is one of the countries where Funds2org ships the shoes. Haiti is an extremely impoverished country and by collecting shoes, we are helping small business owners sell shoes in their communities that are in need of proper footwear,” said Pirates football coach Brad Webber. “Our goal is to collect 100 bags of shoes. We can accept the following: flip flops, sandals, tennis/running shoes with laces, boots, cleats and anything in between.”
Shoes should be rubber banded together when dropped off. Shoes that cannot be accepted include shoes with holes, shoes with missing, torn or peeling soles and shoes with wheels.
A donation box for shoe donations is set up at the high school and the field house. There will also be boxes set up at all home games for the middle school, JV and varsity teams through Oct. 11.