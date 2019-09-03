Help monitor waterways with Adopt-a-Stream

Pike County Extension is seeking to improve water quality throughout the Pike County community, and is hoping citizens will take care of an opportunity to collaborate with Adopt-a-Stream.
Improving water quality describes a wide range of water sources and corresponding issues. Steps are being taken to help homeowners with well water quality concerns through testing, consultations, and even well water camera use, but well water is not the only source of water in the county that needs help.
Several of Pike County’s streams are listed on the 303d list. What this means is that the streams do not meet end use. They can be put on the list for numerous reasons from E. coli numbers to not supporting macro-invertebrates and fish. Streams such as Elkins Creek, Lewis Creek and Wasp Creek all find themselves on ‘the list.’
“There are a couple of unanswered questions that Pike County Extension aims to help answer with the help of local citizens. Are these water sources still experiencing the problems that landed them on the list? With a lack of stream monitoring in Pike County, is the data outdated? Is there a stream that we, as a community, could strive to get removed from the list?” said Pike’s agriculture and natural resources agent Brooklyne Wassel. “The bottom line is these streams need help, and through collaboration with Adopt-a-Stream and the community, we can make a real difference on these water sources that are right in our backyard.”
For more information, call 770-567-2010 or email brooklyne.wassel@uga.edu.