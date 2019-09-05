Patriot Day program set for Sept. 11

The Pike County American Legion Family will host the annual Patriot Day Observance Program at the south side of the courthouse square in Zebulon on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The public is invited to attend the event which will start at noon.
“Visit the 9-11 Memorial on the courthouse square which will be set up for public view. Please join the community as we honor and continue to remember the 2,977 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks,” said Bryan Richardson of American Legion Post 197.
The Patriot Day Observance Program will honor the 18th anniversary of those who perished that fateful morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Highlights of the program will include the Color Guard posting of the colors; special music; Last Call Tribute to the FDNY, NYPD and EMS by the Meansville Volunteer Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office and Taps for the military service members as well as all the 2,977 victims who perished that tragic day; and guest speaker, veteran and Legionnaire Dennis Tea.
Seating is limited, so members of the public are encouraged to bring chairs.