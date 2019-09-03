Bobby Wilkerson withdrew his name from the race for the District 3 commission seat, leaving Jason Proctor and Robby Kendrick, both of Meansville, and Misty Meeks and Jerome Finley, both of Zebulon, to be placed on the November ballot. Rick Rickerson will be a write in candidate for that seat as well.
Voters who live inside the city limits of Zebulon will now vote at the courthouse for all future elections, including local elections. A meeting was held Tuesday, Aug. 27 and several Zebulon citizens attended to discuss the city’s voting location.
“I think this will be much better for citizens since they can vote for both city, county, state and national elections at the courthouse,” said Zebulon city administrator Larry Mitcham. “In the past, we had a lot of people who would always come to city hall even when they needed to cast their ballots at the courthouse. Now citizens can go to one place and vote, even if the city has election going on at the same time as other elections.”
Early voting for all county residents will take place at the registrar’s office on Jackson Street.
Zebulon citizens will vote at the courthouse on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Molena, qualifying ended Aug. 28 and Joyce Corley qualified for mayor, Damon Riggins qualified for the Post 2 seat he currently holds and Jennifer Riggins qualified for the Post 1 seat that was vacant.
The District 3 commission seat formerly held by Tommy Powers, has the most highly contested race for public office in many years in the county with four candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot and one who has signed up as a write in candidate.