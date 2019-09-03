Although the Pike County Journal Reporter published that Meansville resident Rick Rickerson will be a write-in candidate for the District 3 commission seat, he did not meet the deadlines required by the Georgia Election Code. An ad did run in the classified section of the Sept. 4 newspaper, stating he was qualifying as a write-in candidate. But, Georgia Election Code states in Section 21-2-133 that intention of candidacy must be filed with the county and published in the legal organ no later than seven days after the close of the special qualifying period for the special election.
The Pike County Journal Reporter will print a biographical introduction for each local candidate for office as well as having a ‘Meet the Candidates’ special edition in which each candidate answers a series of questions.
The last day for local citizens to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Monday, Oct. 7.
Early voting for all county residents will be offered at the registrar’s office on Jackson Street starting Monday, Oct. 14.
There will be four candidates on the ballot for the District 3 commission seat, including Jason Proctor and Robby Kendrick, both of Meansville, and Misty Meeks and Jerome Finley, both of Zebulon.
In Concord, there will be no election as the three council members up for re-election qualified unopposed, including Josh Caldwell for Post 3, Subrenna Weathers for Post 4 and Rick Calhoun for Post 5.
In Molena, there will be no election as each candidate qualified unopposed. Joyce Corley qualified for mayor, Damon Riggins qualified for the Post 2 seat he currently holds and Jennifer Riggins qualified for the Post 1 seat that was vacant.
In Williamson, the mayor and three council members will run unopposed, including mayor Steve Fry, Council 1 member Stephen Levin, Council 4 member Carol Berry and Council 5 member Brenda Bennett. Two candidates are running for the vacant Council 3 seat, including Donna Scoggins and John Brown.
In Zebulon, Joe Walter will be unopposed as the mayoral candidate after the retirement of Bobby Blalock. Dewey Yarbrough qualified unopposed for the District 2, Post 1 seat. The city will have two contested seats however, with former mayor Mike Beres and Anthony Nalls running for the District 2, Post 2 seat. Longtime and incumbent District 1, Post 2 council member David Woods will face Claude Hollis in the Nov. 5 election.