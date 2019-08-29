Pike Historic Preservation seeks photos

Pike Historic Preservation is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the landscapes and historic buildings that define the county’s unique “sense of place.” PHP recently created pikepreservation.org which features many of its activities. Visitors can discover the buildings that have been chosen for its annual Preservation Award and learning about the group’s activities and mission.
“The site is just getting started and we will be adding to it as we go,” said Chris Curry, PHP board member.
The organization is collecting photographs of local iconic and historic buildings to create a feature called “Historic Treasures of Pike.” They are encouraging people to submit digital photos of homes, commercial buildings or even structures that have been ravaged by time to pikepreservation@gmail.com.
“We want to call attention to these wonderful sentinels of Pike’s history as a leading agricultural center in the Lower Piedmont of Georgia. There are so many beautiful buildings, from late 19th and early 20th century tenant houses to majestic neo-Georgian and Victorian residences in our small towns to old cotton gins - all with a story to tell,” said Curry.
“We also want to support folks who are considering saving these structures - and hear those stories,” she said.
The group asks those submitting images to include any identifying information that would be of interest, such as the architectural style or the date of its creation. To respect the privacy of the property owner, the location of the building will not be included without the permission of the owner.
“And, PHP would be more than happy to advertise a treasure that is looking for a new owner,” said Curry. “We are looking for homes that are more than 50 years old - this rule now includes mid-century modern ranch style homes. It is our hope that by featuring these treasures, our community will join us in preserving them as we grow.”