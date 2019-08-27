The Parks and Recreation Authority’s 10-year Master Plan - created by Root Design Studio - was unveiled last week and includes many additional recreational areas for citizens to enjoy as well as updates to all existing fields and soft surface trails that would connect the entire complex.
“These improvements are critical since none of the baseball or softball fields are USSSA compliant, handicapping our park’s ability to be included in tournament ball circuits. Having a tournament ready park would provide more opportunity for our kids and would have a significant economic impact on our community,” said Parks and Recreation chairman Chris Childress. “As PCPRA Chair and a baseball and softball coach for over a decade, I know the park is a place where kids become good citizens. Having been the juvenile public defender in several counties, including Pike, I have rarely represented a child who had a background in youth sports. In my experience, a child’s involvement in youth sports translates into less of a likelihood of delinquent behavior. Pike is growing. Plan accordingly. Fund appropriately.”
[Illustration by Root Design Studio] Many improvements were recommended for Pike County Parks and Recreation over the next 10 years. Board members will start to consider which changes need to be made. This graphic shows some of the proposed improvements and additions.
Parks and rec. unveils 10-year plan
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks