By Camryn Brown
Pike County High School sports intern
The Pike County High School varsity football team started their season strong last Friday as they faced Central Talbotton on the road and came out on top with a score of 36-6. Quarterback Jacob Reeves, #12, started the scoring for the Pirates with a 34-yard touchdown pass which was caught by Denton Durden, #10.
[Photos by Amber Shoemake / Leland Shoemake Foundation] The Pirates started the season strong with a 36-6 victory over Central Talbotton on Friday. The offense showed their skills running and receiving the ball as the defense shut down the Central Talbotton Hawks completely, allowing the team to earn only five yards. The Pirates will play on the road again this Friday as they travel to Fayette County with game time set for 7:30 p.m.
Pirates start season strong!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks