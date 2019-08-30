Lady Pirates softball wins region opener

Pike County High School softball got off to a fast start in their region opener on Thursday at home against Jackson. After senior pitcher Alexis Williams retired the Red Devil batters in order in the top of the first, the Lady Pirates scored three in the bottom half of the inning. Sophomore Bailee Brown reached second on an error to start the inning and was sacrificed over by Emma Smith. Alana Crenshaw then reached on another error by the shortstop which also drove in the first run of the game. After a Shelby Duncan single to put runners at first and third, senior catcher Kinsley Goolsby doubled to the right centerfield gap to score both Crenshaw and Duncan to put the Lady Pirates up 3-0 after one inning.
The Lady Pirates plated single runs in the second, third and fourth innings as well on two ground outs by Emma Smith and a single by Camryn Brown. Both teams went quietly in the fifth, but the Lady Pirates ended the game by mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The sixth started with singles by Bailee Brown and Emma Smith that scored Brown. Crenshaw then reached on another error by the shortstop that pushed Smith to second. Madison Neal came up and hit a hard ground ball that bounced off the second baseman’s leg and allowed the game ending run to score.
The Lady Pirates were led at the plate by Bailee Brown (who went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored), Emma Smith (1 for 3 with 3 runs batted in), Shelby Duncan (2 for 4 with 2 runs scored), Camryn Brown (2 for 3 with 1 RBI) and Kylee Housman (2 for 3 with 2 runs scored). Alexis Williams was strong in the circle, pitching all six innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven Jackson hitters. The win pushed the Lady Pirates’ season record to 7-4 and 1-0 in region play.