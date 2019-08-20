/Unitedbank
Volunteer Sara Russell watches a plant for pollinators during a recent pollinator census prep program. The first ever Great Georgia Pollinator Census will be this Friday and Saturday and asks volunteers to watch a plant for 15 minutes and count and record the insects that land there in that time period.

Join the Great Georgia Pollinator Census

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, August 20. 2019
Georgians all across our state will become citizen scientists from Aug. 23-24 as they participate in the first Great Georgia Pollinator Census. The census is an important initiative to document a snapshot of local pollinator populations. Other goals include increasing sustainable pollinator habitat and increasing the entomological literacy of Georgia citizens.

“You do not have to be an entomologist to participate; we are not looking for species level identification. Again, the Insect Identification and Counting Guide gives you all the tools needed to tell a bee from a fly and a bumble bee from a carpenter bee,” said Pike’s agriculture and natural resources agent Brooklyne Wassel. “After counting, participants will upload their counts to the website, or turn their numbers into Pike County Extension for the Extension office to upload.”

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
