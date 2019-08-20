Tour de Pike to return in March

Pike County commissioners heard from Tim Cannady about reviving the Tour de Pike in 2020 during their Aug. 14 meeting. Tim Cannady, of Get Set Grow, addressed the board at the beginning of the meeting and said he would like to revive the Tour de Pike event in Pike County. It has been two years since the county has hosted the Tour de Pike. He said the event would be similar to past events, except the new start and finish location would be at the new Christ Chapel building on Highway 19, which is currently under construction. He said ride distances of the Tour de Pike routes would be 20 miles, 35 miles, 65 miles and 100 miles. The date of the event is planned for March 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and proceeds will benefit the Pike County Backpack Program.
