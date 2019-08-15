Terry Tanner

Mr. Terry Lee Tanner, age 58, of Concord, passed away August 14, 2019. Terry kept busy remodeling hotrods and muscle cars. He was a loving, compassionate, and giving man who liked to make people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Tanner.
He is survived by his children: Dustin Tanner of Washington, D.C., Meagan Tanner Smith of Franklin, and Blake Tanner of Concord; grandchildren: Hunter Bryson Smith and Gracie Mae Smith; his mother and step-father: Beverly and Danny Kneeves of Concord; brothers and sisters: Rick Tanner (Connie) of Cleveland, Marian Ross of Livonia, MI, Lori Hall of Griffin, Chris Lacey of South Haven, MI, Judy Bahin (Frank) of Meansville, Daniel Kneeves of Concord, Pam Webb of Barnesville, Kim Vallier of Livonia, MI; former wife: Julie Tanner of Griffin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, August 17, 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home, 10170 US 19, Zebulon, is assisting the family with arrangements.