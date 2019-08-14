Mrs. Mary Jane Darsey of Molena, formerly of Sunny Side, passed away on August 13, 2019.
Mrs. Darsey was born on November 28, 1938 in Pike County, Georgia She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Edwin Smith and Edna Dimples Barker Smith; her husband, William N. “Billy” Darsey; brother, Jimmy Smith. She was retired from United Airlines, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, an active member of Sunny Side United Methodist Church, and also attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Molena.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Jester and husband Keith; son, William Novin Darsey, Jr. and wife Cindy; daughter, Winifred “Winnie” Lee Ison and husband Kenny; grandchildren, Maggie Rose and husband Bennie, Phillip Kennedy and wife Brandi, Amy Rogers, Trey Darsey, Will Tomko, Ben Tomko, Lee Tomko and John Tomko; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Bud Smith and wife Euleen; sister, Joe Ann Dunn and husband Burke; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Sunny Side United Methodist Church, with a memorial service following. Pastor Mark Harris will officiate. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Sunny Side United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund: PO Box 81, Sunny Side, GA 30284 or Mt. Olive Baptist Church Building Fund: 1177 GA-109, Molena, GA 30258.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
