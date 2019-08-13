Pirates to scrimmage this Thursday

The Pirates football players have worked hard all summer training and recently started padded practices as they gear up for their scrimmage game this week against McIntosh. They will play their only scrimmage game and first two games of the season on the road as they scrimmage McIntosh at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Pirates head coach Brad Webber says there are high expectations for the team this season.
“Every year our goal is a region championship and then to work our way to the state championship game. We have made some tremendous strides over the past years and hope to continue that success and have them carry out the tradition of past year,” said Pirates head coach Brad Webber. “We also still have a heavy burden and hole in our heart with the loss of Dylan. We are dedicating this season in memory of him and will do our best to honor him and his family as he is watching down on us.”
On the first day of padded practice, the Pirates face each other as they prepare for their first scrimmage this Thursday at 7 p.m. against McIntosh.
