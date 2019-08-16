Community, family work together on Jacob's Way

In honor of what would have been his 20th birthday, work started on a cross-country trail to be called Jacob’s Way in memory of Jacob Woerner who passed away when he was 13. When finished, Jacob’s Way will be a 3.1 mile track that circles the school campuses and will allow the schools to host cross country events.
“The idea for Jacob’s way was originally proposed by Ken Smith, the cross country coach who wanted to do something to honor Jacob. The name of the trail has double meaning. Along the trail, there will be inspirational messages that captures the spirt of Jacob Woerner and who he was,” said Jacob’s father and PCHS track coach Clay Woerner. “The trail will enable our cross country team to be able to host events. Our middle school and elementary running club will use the trail to practice on. Other teams will also use the trail for training."
“Also, other clubs or sports can use the trail to host 5k fundraising events,” said Clay. “Classes can use the trail to teach horticulture on the Pirate Treasure Trail part that will be restored to its original intent. Trees and plants will be labeled along the trail. Part of the greater trail will also have some historical information such as pointing out an old train bed that runs through the Pike school campus. What an opportunity to teach the history of the area when more trains ran through Pike and when cotton really dominated the economy of the Georgia. It will take us a while to get the entire vision of the trail complete but we are well on our way!”
A community work day was held Saturday, Aug. 3 and more than 40 volunteers showed up to help, including helpers who were classmates and friends of Jacob, members of the Mt. Olive youth group and men’s group, cross county team members, students from the Trailblazers, the Pike elementary running club, as well as volunteers from the PCHS agriculture department and Tenant Mechanical who donated equipment. Volunteers started arriving around 7 a.m. and in no time, the 850-board bridge through the woods was taken apart board by board.
The 425-foot bridge is part of the Pirate Treasure Chest Trail and it was in need of repairs after it was originally built in memory of Leanna Leanna Parks who was a Pike County student who loved environmental science and environmental causes. In several areas, there were gaping holes and the massive boardwalk had become unsafe and undependable for runners. Jacob’s family decided to re-deck the bridge as part of the overall project.
Volunteers arrived bright and early as they worked in honor of Jacob’s birthday which was on July 27. Volunteers helped cleared the trail of sticks and stumps along the new portion of the trail.
“We have had cross country courses on campus before, but never one that went around the circumference of the property and never one that runners didn’t have to run parts of the course trice,” said Clay. “We plan to have more community work days but a smaller group has been plugging away at finishing projects during the week.”
Liam Holiday and John Tomko worked on the project during their last days of summer before returning to their college schedules to see the bridge repair complete.
Anyone who would like to donate toward the cost of the trail can do so at the elementary schools and contributions can be made for the Trailblazers running club there as well.
Jacob has two brothers, Luke Woerner, who helped lead the middle school Pirates wrestling and track teams to league championships and set the school record for pole vault, mile and two-mile runs and Cole Woerner, who helped his wrestling team win the Region Championship title, competed at state and played as starting inside linebacker for the Pirates football team. The brothers and their dad Clay and mom Debbie Woerner have worked hard on the trail as they create Jacob’s Way with the help of friends and members of the community. The crew used borrowed equipment to pulverize the new trail and volunteers helped clear the trail of any stumps or rocks that may trip runners along Jacob’s Way.
Jacob Woerner was in eighth grade at Pike County Middle School when he passed away. He loved sports and the outdoors.