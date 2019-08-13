Aug. 19 meeting to unveil Master Plan for parks, programs

In May 2018, the Pike County Parks and Recreation Authority (PCPRA) Board selected Root Design Studio, LLC from several qualified firms to produce a 10-year Park Master Plan. The final Master Plan that was developed by Root Design Studio will be presented during the regular monthly meeting of the PCPRA board at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. The public is welcome to attend and the meeting will take place in the upstairs courtroom at the Pike courthouse.
