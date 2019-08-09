Roy Lee “R.L.” Parker, 72, of Zebulon, Georgia passed away August 9, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1946 in Atlanta to the late John F. and Lorena Parker. He was co-owner of Southwest Electric Supply. R.L. proudly served his country in the United States Marines and was a combat veteran in Vietnam, 1966-1967.
R.L. was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Judith Chambless Parker; brothers, R.V. Parker and J. D. Parker; and sisters, Jeanette Partain and Syble Ford. He is survived by his sister, Pam (Gary) Garrett; cousins, Mike Chandler and Sandy Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Reverend Carl Greene officiating. Burial will follow the service at Luthersville City Cemetery, Luthersville. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the funeral home.
