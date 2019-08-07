Robert Norman Allred passed away August 1, 2019 in Fayetteville, Georgia from complications due to a sudden illness. He was 73. Bob was born April 19, 1946 in Raymond, Alberta, Canada. He was the second child born to his parents, Norman Stapley Allred and Irene Lenora Allred. He is survived by his wife Julie, his children Ben, Josh, Bo, Jason, Billy, Joanna, Bethany, Jordan and their spouses, his sisters Ann Stringham, Shirley Galbraith, Janette Howarth, Janenne Allred and their spouses, and 31 grandchildren.
