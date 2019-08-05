The Hispanic male driver of this 2004 Chevy Express Work van fled the scene of a high impact crash in Lamar County July 31 that left one victim badly injured. The van driver was turning left from Rock Springs Rd. onto High Falls Rd. when he pulled into the path of a eastbound 2002 Mercedes driven by Carson O’Connor, 20, of Canton, Ga. at about 5 p.m. The van driver got out, looked at the severely injured O’Connor and fled on foot up Rock Springs Rd. and remains at large.
O’Connor was lifeflighted to Grady trauma center. The owner of the van, which bore a Pike County tag, reported it had been stolen. Investigators are skeptical about that report since it was not filed until the morning after the crash. If you recognize the van, which had a roof rack similar to those used for siding or gutter work, or know who might have been driving it call the Lamar County sheriff’s office at 770-358-5159.
Photos: Walter Geiger
Do you recognize this van?
