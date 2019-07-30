/Unitedbank
This year’s Prayer Walk will start at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 3 in front of the Ninth Grade Academy.

Prayer Walk set for this Saturday

Rachel McDaniel
Headlines
Tuesday, July 30. 2019
The annual Prayer Walk will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in front of the Ninth Grade Academy on Highway 19 south. Everyone is invited to attend as prayers are said for students, teachers, staff, administrators and bus drivers.

