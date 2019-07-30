/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Some of the many items collected for last year’s Pick Your Pirate program are held by (l-r) Dawn Bell, Carrie Dawson, Angi Pilkenton, Cathy Nichols, Alicia Gibson, Heather McLendon.

School starts soon, Pick Your Pirate

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, July 30. 2019
Pike County students have over a week before school starts back on Thursday, Aug. 8. Open House will be held at the middle school, high school and Ninth Grade Academy on Monday, Aug. 5 and Open House will be held at the primary and elementary schools on Tuesday, Aug. 6. As teachers prepare their classrooms to welcome students, members of the community are helping provide them with the supplies they need through the Pick Your Pirate program. The goal is to lessen the financial strain on teachers while still providing items needed for their students and classrooms.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter