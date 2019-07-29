Mrs. Donna Elizabeth Parker Wilson, age 75, of Stockbridge, formerly of Meansville, passed away July 26, 2019. She was born in Rome, GA, daughter of the late Guy Parker Sr. and the late Lorena Parker Bowman. Donna worked in the Georgia Educational System for 27 years before retiring. She was a light-hearted person, always loving, generous and kind. She was very devoted to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee (Bob) Wilson Sr. and two brothers.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Robert Lee Jr. (Chuck) and Susan Wilson of Zebulon, Russell and Felicia Wilson of McDonough, Angela and Eduardo Bryant of Stockbridge, and Rex and Channa Wilson of Woodstock; grandchildren and their spouses: Nikki and Jeremiah Manley, Robert ("Buddy") Wilson III, Matthew and Kaitlyn Wilson, Whitney Wilson, Kaycee Wilson, Blake Wilson, Autumn Wilson, Addisyn West, Giancarlos Bryant, Carlito Bryant and Santana Bryant; great-grandson, Brantlee Dangar and great-granddaughter: Colbi Reagin; sister: Linda Houvouras of Knoxville, TN; several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 1 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Brooks Everett officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.