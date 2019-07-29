Mr. Stephen James Spohn, age 88 of Concord, passed away July 28, 2019, at his home. Mr. Spohn was a 22-year veteran of the United States Military, retiring as a Green Beret, and as a member of the Special Forces, 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg, NC. He lived in Fayetteville, NC, for many years before moving to Concord in 2008, to live with his daughter. After his military career, he worked at Sprint for an additional 20 years before retiring again. He was a special man who had a heart for children. He was affectionally known to them as OPA. He loved them and they loved him back.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years: Isolde (Sonja) Spohn.
He is survived by his wife: Vada Irene Spohn of Concord; daughter and son-in-law: Tanja Spohn Mitchell (Tommy) of Concord; grandchildren and their spouses: Samantha Rae Ivester (Justin Ivester) and Tabaitha Shae Farrow (Trevor Farrow); great-grandchildren: Kobe, Koah, Kade and Kemp James Ivester, and Tanner Farrow.
A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.