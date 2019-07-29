Aridia LeBlanc

Aridia Louisa Viñas LeBlanc, age 66, died in faith on July 24, 2019, at Heritage Inn Nursing Home in Barnesville. She was born in the Dominican Republic, daughter of the late Rafael Viñas-Bonnelly and the late Aridia Anastasia Simo.
She was a loving wife, adoring mother and a homemaker. Her greatest love was Jesus and she devoted her life to following Him.
She is survived by her husband: Roland LeBlanc; children and their spouses: Shane and Christy LeBlanc, Christa and Danny Childress, Christian and Stephanie LeBlanc, and Evie LeBlanc; grandchildren: Little Roland, Josie, Landon, Luke, Aliza, Titus, Tessa and Adelai; brother: Ralph Viñas-Bonnelly Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Hardie officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.