Leila Caves

Mrs. Leila Mae Patton Caves, age 96, of Williamson, passed away July 22, 2019. She grew up in Williamson, daughter of the late James Milton Patton and Pearl Brooks Patton. She worked as a Dietician and Manager of the Pike County High School Cafeteria for many years. When she was young, she liked to fish. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking. She crocheted many blankets for family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands: James Martin (J. M.) Clark, Clayton Armstrong and Randy Caves; brothers: Jay Smith, James Patton and Everett Patton; and her sister: Inell Caldwell.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Kenneth and Emma Clark of Williamson, Charles and Edna Clark of Williamson and Jerry and Maolee Harris of Port Orange, FL; step-children: Matt Armstrong of Zebulon, Cherry Nix of Zebulon, Mark Armstrong of Atlanta, and Phyllis Warford of Titusville, FL; grandchildren and their spouses: Tracy Wood and Ken Wood, Windy Tanner (Neal), Tammy Clark, Bryan Chambers, Clifton Chambers (Leslie) and Kelly Chambers; great-grandchildren: Jessica Boyt (Matt), Kevin Wood, Will Merkle, Kenley Wood, Andrew Merkle, Olivia Tanner, Jeremy Chambers (Vicky), Heather Holland (Tony), Chloe Chambers, and Leila Chambers; special niece: Kay Smith of Griffin; special friends: Tommy Porter of Zebulon and Charlie Styer of Hamilton; many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Al Shackelford officiating. Burial will follow in the Williamson United Methodist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.