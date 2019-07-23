Thomas Lacey, born in Boone, Iowa 20 December 1932, died at Brightmoor Nursing Home on 19 July 2019. He served in North Africa during the Korean conflict, flew for Eastern Air Lines for 26 years, farmed, and raised his family in Williamson. After Eastern's demise, Tom served Pike County on a variety of boards and positions—as 20-year President of the Pike County Farm Bureau, Commissioner for County District 3; Chair of the Water and Sewerage Authority, on the Pike Chamber of Commerce, Vice-President of the 2-Rivers RC & D, and a member of the Williamson Caboose Club. Love for country and family, he expressed through service to his community.
Eldest son of Michael Francis and Mary Hartmann Lacey, both deceased, Captain Lacey leaves behind four remaining siblings: James Lacey (Connie) of Boone, Iowa; John Lacey (Linda, deceased) of Vinton, Iowa; Joanna Lacey Manriquez (Jerry) of Norco, California; and Patricia Lacey Frazier (Loren) of Council Bluffs, Iowa. One brother, Michael F. Lacey, Esq. (Karon), of Elkhart, Iowa, preceded Tom in death. From his first marriage to Mary Campbell Lacey (deceased) Tom's bereaved children include Doyle, Richard, and Thomas Lacey, Jr., Teresa Heaney, Joanna Selikson (Mike), and Marla Kephart (Brian) all of Austin, Texas; Patricia Hughes (James) of Griffin, Georgia; and Jennifer Vice (Jon) of Chamblee. A generous stepfather to Craig Bower (Allison) of Decatur; Allyson Bower-Willner (Thomas) of Atlanta; and Todd Bower (Melissa) of Alpharetta; and beloved grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name,Tom will be deeply missed, especially by his wife of 42 years, Karen.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider donations to the Farm Bureau Foundation nonprofit or the Lewy-Body Association of Georgia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Griffin. Burial will follow at Tinker's Folly Farm in Williamson. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.