Recycle old electronics in Williamson

Local citizens looking to recycle old electronics instead of throwing them away - to eventually be dumped into landfills - can drop their items into the Ecyclers bin at Williamson City Hall in the carport area. The city has an agreement with Ecyclers USA who recycle old electronics.
“This is a convenient way for people in the county to recycle their old computers and electronics and it’s good for them and for the landfill,” said Williamson City Clerk Karen Brentlinger.
Ecyclers accepts complete and partial computer systems (working or not), including processors, monitors, modems, routers, hbs, hard drives, keyboards, laptops, mice, monitors, servers, printers and more. They also accept internal computer parts.
But computers are not the only devices they recycle, they accept, barcode equipment, pagers, copy machines, fax machines, telephone systems, security equipment, cable, electric generators, gas meters, repeaters, transformers, water meters, specialty equipment, and metals such as aluminum, any gold bearing produce, brass, copper, stainless, lead, nickel alloy, platinum, palladium and others.
They do not accept refrigerators, freezers, washers or dryers but they do accept TVs, microwaves, mixers, phones, radios, speakers, DVD players and VCRs.
Citizens may drop off their items in the bin at city hall and when it is full, they will be removed. The Ecyclers bin has already been filled up several times by local citizens.