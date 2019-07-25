Bradin Maddox has overcome many challenges in his 9 years and with every obstacle, he proves he is #MaddoxStrong.
“We started the hashtag #MaddoxStrong after my husband [Chase Maddox] was killed in the line of duty [on Feb. 9, 2018],” said Alex Maddox, Bradin’s mother. “Now anytime we do anything that exemplifies the strength that Chase has, we use the hashtag. It just kind of took off and the community has been so great.”
Bradin Maddox is pictured with his father, the late Chase Maddox who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. Bradin recently underwent surgery that will hopefully help him be able to walk again.
Bradin, 9, works to walk again, be #MaddoxStrong like his dad
