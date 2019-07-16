Meansville Music Festival gains steam

So far everything needed to organize the festival has been free. According to Miller, United Bank has donated their mobile grill that will be used to for grilling foods to sell as a fundraiser. Meansville Baptist has graciously donated use of their parking lot and Faith building. A decision will be made as to what activity will be in the building, if it’s not needed for a rain location.
Hookups at the fire station will be checked to ensure they will be adequate to locate the entertainment stage there. A big list of singers and groups will more than fill the six hours of the festival but inquiries to sing are still welcome.
Raffles will be held selling tickets for chances to win a variety of items. Donations of raffle items are still needed. Most businesses are donating a gift certificate.
As vendor reservations and payments come in, early income will be used to make signs and purchase advertisements. Weather permitting, the Meansville music festival should be an impressive fall event to attend on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
COUNCIL ALSO:
• Heard an overview from interim county manager Rob Morton on the new joint board of elections and registration, created by the state general assembly, and how it can save money for Meansville.
• Heard from city clerk Jerome Finley about his communication with Three Rivers Jeannie Brantley on the survey and his gathering of items needed for the city financial audit.
• Learned from assistant fire chief Tim Lane the department covered three medical calls in the city and six in the county; one fire call in the city and four in the county; and provided four mutual aid for motor vehicle accidents.
• Heard from water superintendent Scott Huckaby the city used 653,500 gallons of water with most of it going into the creek. Fire personnel can’t find the water valve on Means Street and short of digging up asphalt, a new valve will be installed. The state accepted the CCR tests and bacteria samples came back negative.
• Adjourned the meeting in honor and memory of county commissioner Tommy Powers whose work for the district was invaluable in establishing rapport and cooperation between the city and county and his influence will be felt for years to come.