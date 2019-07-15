/Unitedbank
Frances Parker

Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, July 15. 2019
Mrs. Frances Geraldine Huff Parker, age 90, of Alpharetta, formerly of Tifton, passed away July 9, 2019. She was born in Williamson, GA, daughter of the late Owen Franklin Huff and Mildred Aldeane Glass Huff.  After graduating from Zebulon High School in 1945 as the valedictorian, she graduated from Mrs. Mitchum’s Business School in Griffin.  She worked as a secretary for First Savings & Loan and later Commercial Bank, both in Griffin. She lived in Athens while her husband attended the University of Georgia. While living in Blairsville for 18 years, she worked as secretary for the Federal Government in the ASCS (Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service) office for 2 years and then at the Bank of Blairsville before quitting work after contracting rheumatic fever. In 1969 she moved with her family to Tifton, where she lived for 44 years.  She was a homemaker who devoted her life to taking care of her husband and family.  She enjoyed visiting with family, keeping up with current events, and engaging in lively conversation. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Myron B. Parker, her brothers Dudley Huff and Bobby Huff.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Clay and Janice Parker of Spring, TX, Nora and David Henderson of Marietta, GA, and Laura and Jason Hawks of Magnolia, TX; grandchildren: Chip Parker, Brett Parker, Davy Henderson, Jeff Henderson, Will Hawks, Parker Hawks, Weston Hawks and Stone Hawks; sister: Ann Huff of Williamson; numerous nieces and nephews.
 
Her family wishes to thank the staff of Arbor Terrace in Alpharetta for the love and kindness they showed her during her final years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 11 AM, in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Foster officiating.  Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Griffin.  Friends may visit the family from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
 
