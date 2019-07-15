Frances Parker

Mrs. Frances Geraldine Huff Parker, age 90, of Alpharetta, formerly of Tifton, passed away July 9, 2019. She was born in Williamson, GA, daughter of the late Owen Franklin Huff and Mildred Aldeane Glass Huff. After graduating from Zebulon High School in 1945 as the valedictorian, she graduated from Mrs. Mitchum’s Business School in Griffin. She worked as a secretary for First Savings & Loan and later Commercial Bank, both in Griffin. She lived in Athens while her husband attended the University of Georgia. While living in Blairsville for 18 years, she worked as secretary for the Federal Government in the ASCS (Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service) office for 2 years and then at the Bank of Blairsville before quitting work after contracting rheumatic fever. In 1969 she moved with her family to Tifton, where she lived for 44 years. She was a homemaker who devoted her life to taking care of her husband and family. She enjoyed visiting with family, keeping up with current events, and engaging in lively conversation.
