Mr. Gary J. Carroll age 63 of Molena, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Gary was born in Rome, Georgia on January 13, 1956. He is preceded in death by parents, James Carroll and Mary Irene Beavers Carroll. He was employed at Somers Oil Co. in Macon as a driver. He also had worked as a mechanic prior to working at Somers.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Blanche Gaffney Carroll & 3 children- daughter -Emily Carroll- (13) son Luke Uselton- (23) & daughter- Morgan Dawson. (28); daughters, Alicia Place, Amy Sloan, Christy Troutt; grandchildren, Bryson Place, Sebastian Place, Jackson Place, Shelby Sloan, Wesley Sloan, Gabriel Jordan, Lindsey Jordan, Jacob Troutt, and Ella Troutt; sisters, Edna Warrick, Linda Deakins and Sandra Chastain; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation were on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service in the Chapel. Pastor Steven Bell officiated. Interment will followed in Berea Cemetery in Hampton, Georgia.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Gary J. Carroll by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.