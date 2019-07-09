/Unitedbank
The Pike County 12U All Stars softball team placed second in the USSSA State All Star Tournament in Lawrenceville recently. Pictured are (front row l-r) Christa ‘Pop-Tart’ Trice, Jayla Burden, coach Jeff Roberts, Chloe Giles, Corianne Cauble (back row l-r) Brooklyn Price, Isabella Lewis, Samantha Bassett, Maya-Grace Lewis, Bennesia ‘Neecee’ Wilkins, Skylor Ward, coach Amy White, Sydney Brown, Emily Philman and coach Jennifer Strickland.

12U All Stars are second in the state!

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, July 9. 2019
The 12U Pike County All Stars recently competed in the 2019 Georgia USSSA All Star Tournament in Lawrenceville and brought home the second place trophy with each girl earning their own finalist rings.

The team played six games over the two-day tournament, beating some of the best in the state to earn their way to the championship game.

“I am very proud of these girls and the way they improved and fought for what they wanted was achievement in itself,” said coach Amy White.
