The Pike County 12U All Stars softball team placed second in the USSSA State All Star Tournament in Lawrenceville recently. Pictured are (front row l-r) Christa ‘Pop-Tart’ Trice, Jayla Burden, coach Jeff Roberts, Chloe Giles, Corianne Cauble (back row l-r) Brooklyn Price, Isabella Lewis, Samantha Bassett, Maya-Grace Lewis, Bennesia ‘Neecee’ Wilkins, Skylor Ward, coach Amy White, Sydney Brown, Emily Philman and coach Jennifer Strickland.
12U All Stars are second in the state!
