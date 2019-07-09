New Georgia laws in effect

Several new laws are now in effect in the state of Georgia after the governor signed several bills and resolutions and many of the laws became effective at the start of the state’s fiscal year on July 1.
House Bill 228
will raise the minimum age of accepted marriage from 16 to 17 years. The law also requires extra premarital preparation such as education and emancipation proof from parents. The new law also requires that there can only be a four year age gap between a 17-year-old and their potential spouse.
House Bill 282
requires that in cases where a victim reports a sexual assault to law enforcement, the investigating law enforcement agency will be required to maintain all physical evidence that contains biological material for 30 years from the date of arrest, or seven years from the completion of the sentence, whichever occurs last. If no arrests are made, the evidence must be maintained for 50 years.
House Bill 324
allows marijuana to be grown and sold in low-potency TCH oil for medical purposes. Nearly 10,000 Georgians are registered medical marijuana patients. The law closes a loophole in a 2015 law that, while allowing certain patients to possess the oil substance, banned growing, buying and selling it.
House Bill 346
outlines actions a tenant may take against their landlord relating to the safe occupancy of a property. Landlords will have three months to remedy tenants’ complaints and a list of prohibited retaliatory actions a landlord can take against a tenant are outlined. The bill also specifies the circumstances in which a landlord would not be liable for retaliation claims.
Senate Bill 60
will require The Department of Education to post guidelines and information on the nature and warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest on its website for students participating in interscholastic athletic activities, their parents or guardians and coaches. Additionally, a student who passes out while participating in or immediately after an interscholastic athletic activity who is known to pass out or faint during or after such activity must be removed until they are cleared in writing by a healthcare provider.
House Bill 12
will require public schools, including local and state charter schools, to post a sign containing the toll-free telephone number for the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) to report child abuse or neglect at any time. The sign must be posted in a clearly visible location in a public area of the school.
House Bill 530
will require the Georgia Department of Education to provide a declaration of homeschooling to local school districts. Under HB 530, if a child is withdrawn from school without filing a declaration and the student stops attending school for 45 days, the school would be required to inform the Department of Family and Children Services.
House Bill 62
will require health care facilities that conduct mammograms to notify the patient when their results show dense breast tissue.
House Bill 218
will extend the time period students are eligible to receive the HOPE scholarship to 10 years from a student’s graduation from high school. The bill allows for an exception for students who serve in the military during the 10 year time period.
For the full list of bills signed by the governor, go to gov.georgia.gov/signed-legislation/2019.