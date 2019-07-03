Joel Sandefur

Mr. Joel Arthur Sandefur, age 37, of Zebulon, passed away July 2, 2019, at his home. He grew up in Zebulon and worked as an electrician. He enjoyed drag racing and working on cars with his father.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents J. B. and Betty Sandefur, Arthur and Margaret Collins, his godfather and uncle Dave Collins, his cousin Chad Collins, his aunt Linda Fallin and his cousin Cassie Collins.
He is survived by his parents: Jimmy and Linda Sandefur of Zebulon; brother and sister-in-law: Darren and Angie Sandefur of Zebulon; sister and brother-in-law: Lisa and Paul Rivera of Zebulon; nieces and nephews: Carlie Sandefur, Adrianna Sandefur, Jacob Rivera and Sean Rivera; aunts and uncles: Kathy and Mike Collins of NY, Donna Collins of NY, Patricia and Jimmy Salter of Thomaston and Joanne Moultron of Florida; cousins: Rodney and Maria Salter of Thomaston, Chuck Hutto of Williamson, and Greta Barber of NY.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, July 5, 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.