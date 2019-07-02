The Pike County 14U baseball All Star team placed second in the state championship game. Pictured at right are (front row l-r) Rylan Folds, Gabriel Strickland, Caleb Webb, Preston Wood, Turner Whelan, Lane Woodward (middle row l-r) Ethan Sulewski, Brodey McGill, Alex Reeves, Nick Otis, Triton Boyt, PJ Justus, Milow Alverson (back row l-r) coaches Chris Woodward, David Reeves, Kalum Alverson. Not pictured is CJ Norwood.
14U All Stars place second in state, head to World Series
