The Pike County 14U baseball All Star team placed second in the state championship game. Pictured at right are (front row l-r) Rylan Folds, Gabriel Strickland, Caleb Webb, Preston Wood, Turner Whelan, Lane Woodward (middle row l-r) Ethan Sulewski, Brodey McGill, Alex Reeves, Nick Otis, Triton Boyt, PJ Justus, Milow Alverson (back row l-r) coaches Chris Woodward, David Reeves, Kalum Alverson. Not pictured is CJ Norwood.

14U All Stars place second in state, head to World Series

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, July 2. 2019
The 14U baseball All Star team was the only team to make it to the state championship from Pike County. They placed second to Brooks. The team will play in the World Series in July and are raising the funds to travel to the tournament. To donate online, go to gofundme.com/14u-pike-county-all-stars-world-series. Donations can be made at any United Bank branch into the 14U Pike County Baseball account.

They are also offering raffle tickets for $10 each with the first prize being an AR-15, the second prize a Yeti cooler and the third prize a $50 Visa gift card. Only 500 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held July 6 at 1 p.m. and those who purchase tickets do not have to be present to win. See team members or coaches to purchase raffle tickets. Donations and sponsorships will also be accepted through July 5.
