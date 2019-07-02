To serve man

“Gloom, despair, and agony on me. Deep, dark depression, excessive misery. If it weren’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all. Gloom, despair, and agony on me.”
We hear about witch hunts and fake news and Deep State conspiracies. We are subjected to name-calling, finger-pointing, back-biting, and bitter recriminations. We are warned that the liberals are out to destroy the country and usher in an era of socialism. That invaders are swamping our shores, taking our jobs, and consuming our resources. Oh, the humanity! And that’s just from the president. After all, it was he who said, during his inauguration, “The crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” Seriously?! Pretty soon we’ll be cursing those damn dirty apes as we line up for our monthly ration of Soylent Green.
Stop. Just stop. You are being sold a bill of goods, a pig in a poke sack, a bottle of Dr. Feelgood’s Special Elixir, and none of it is good for you. It is, in fact, bad for you. Anxiety, depression, distrust, and incivility are taking their tolls. We live in fear, afraid to leave our bubbles and interact with anyone who doesn’t share our particular poisonous view of the other side. Stop. Just stop.
The truth is, as Depeche Mode pointed out almost 40 years ago, “People are people.” In essence we all want the same things: freedom, independence, food, water, shelter, a decent internet connection. We are far more alike than different, “So why should it be that you and I should get along so awfully?” Because psychological manipulation, that’s why.
I speak not of grand conspiracy, but rather the quest for our hearts, minds, spending cash and lines of credit. It has long been so, but the lightspeed advance of technology has been too much for our minds to keep up. Industries have sprung up dedicated to collecting and disseminating our personal information, then using it to target our wants and needs and fears. These industries are not conspiratorially connected. They are directly competing for the larger slice of our personal profiles. We sign away our rights to privacy by mindlessly accepting incomprehensible terms and conditions, then complain when the census asks too many questions. What silly apes we are.
Might I suggest that instead of listening to the prattle and gibber oozing from the airwaves and internet connections that you instead look around your neighborhood, your community, your county. There is plenty to be done and few willing to serve. Be a part of the solution rather than a mindless voice within the herd screaming about what the other side is up to even though you likely have no idea.
Service ain’t sexy, I get it. But it sure makes a difference. Thank goodness there are those willing to serve. The members of your county boards and authorities, local politicians, those who volunteer to fill positions at polling places, local business owners …
I recently had the honor of sitting down with a small group of people to talk with state representative Ken Pullin and Chairman of Pike County Board of Commissioners, Briar Johnson. While I oppose both gentlemen politically, I respect them. I was delighted to listen to their stories, their ideas, their visions. I liked what I heard. We are fortunate to have citizens like them willing to make personal sacrifices for the greater good. How about you? Are you up to the challenge of putting your muscle where your mouth is? Trust me, there’s plenty to do.
Think about it!
Anthony Vinson is a freelance writer, speaker and humorist for hire. He lives in Williamson, GA, and can be reached at advkdv@att.net.