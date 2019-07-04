[Photo by John Ellis] Members of Sassy Grass perform on stage during the recent fundraiser for the Opry House. Pictured are (l-r) Betty Frass, Terry Mitchel and Rena Walker. At right, Opry House supporters kicked off their shoes to dance, including (l-r) Tricia Lopez, Karen Carter, Kathryn Langston, Gail Turner and Ida Stinchcomb.
Supporters of the Opry House are keeping the music alive as they continue to raise funds for a new venue for artists from near and far to play in a family-friendly environment. The June 22 benefit raised around $5,000 toward a new musical venue as bands took the stage at the Pike Auditorium for most of the day and hamburger plates, sweets and watermelons were sold. Bands who played at the free concert included the Appalachian Travelers, Tommy, Rita and Luke, New Creation, Mark Hall and Filmore House Band, Colonel Mustard, Sassy Grass and Kirkland and Friends. In addition to hamburger plates for lunch, a wide variety of homemade sweets and desserts were sold. Joe Clark and his service dog Nipper even brought a pickup truck full of watermelons to sell with donations going to the Opry House.
“The success of this benefit was definitely a team effort. We especially want to thank the Pike School System for allowing us the use of the Auditorium. Thanks to Tom Hardy Audio for the Sound System. Thanks to all who came and all who worked. Thanks also to those who donated items and thanks to the all the bands who played. And oh, how appreciative we are of our Opry House family members who worked so hard in cooking and serving hamburger and hotdogs,” said Charlotte Kirkland. “Mere words don’t seem adequate but please know we are thankful for every person and for every way each person contributed to help ensure things would go well at this Opry House benefit. May God bless you all!”
Donations to keep the music going can be made through GoFundMe.com by searching for Hollonville Opry House. Donations by check can be mailed to Hollonville Opry House, P.O. Box 51, Williamson GA 30292. For more about the nearly 30-year history of the Opry House, go to HollonvilleOpry.com.
Shirts that say ‘Friends of the Opry’ on the front and ‘Keeping the Music Alive’ on the back are for sale to help the cause. They are available in pink, blue and light gray.