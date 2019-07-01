/Unitedbank
Ruth Harwood enjoys refreshments after a previous Concord Children’s Parade.

Concord’s Children’s Parade set for July 4

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Monday, July 1. 2019
Children are invited to join in the Independence Day Children’s Bicycle Parade in Concord on Thursday, July 4. Line up of non-motorized bikes, scooters and wagons will start at 9:45 a.m. in front of the Concord Cafe with kick stands up at 10 a.m.

