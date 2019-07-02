Pike to pilot state’s new elementary agriculture courses

Pike County will be one of the pilot counties to offer agricultural education courses in kindergarten through fifth grade. Based on the recommendation of state school superintendent Richard Woods, the state board of education this month approved implementation of the course standards, which are a direct result of Senate Bill 330. The bill passed in 2018 and provides for a pilot program to develop and implement agricultural education in elementary schools. The courses will be offered in 20 elementary schools across the state that were selected for the pilot program last fall - including Pike’s.
“I’m thrilled about this work and the opportunity to add agricultural education at the elementary level,” said state superintendent Richard Woods said. “At the upper levels, our kids have a chance to learn the business and practice of agriculture, but now we can begin to build that understanding for our younger students in an age-appropriate way.”
State Sen. John Wilkinson, a former FFA program manager and agricultural education teacher and current chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs committee, sponsored the legislation.
“Food doesn’t come from the grocery store,” Sen. Wilkinson said. “Four or five generations removed from the farm makes it hard for students to understand where their food really comes from. This new program will help kids understand the powerful impact of agriculture on the prosperity of our state.”
Georgia Rep. Terry England, a member of the House Education and Agriculture and Consumer Affairs committees as well as Appropriations chairman, added:
“I feel it’s important that kids understand where food, shelter, and fiber come from. This is a step in the right direction.”
Other counties to offer the pilot program include Appling, Banks, Berrien, Bibb, Brooks, Colquitt (three schools), Crawford, Decatur, Fulton, Grady, Irwin, Lowndes, Montgomery, Morgan, Pickens, Putnam and Wheeler counties.
Story contributed to by AllOnGeorgia.com.