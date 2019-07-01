Carolyn White

Mrs. Carolyn Teague White, age 76, of Zebulon, passed away June 30, 2019, at Brightmoor Hospice. She was born in San Angelo, TX, daughter of the late John Edd Teague and Jessie Rowland Teague. Carolyn was a nurse at Griffin OBGYN for 20 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She loved flowers and enjoyed watching her hummingbirds.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years: David White; children and their spouses: Tracy and Terry Jones of Kissimmee, FL, Bubba and Laurie White of Zebulon and Kim and Don Cato of Molena; grandchildren: Olivia White, Noah Gower, Eli White, Shelby Jones, Skylar Cato, Kayley Jones, Jason White, Ian White and Hayden Cato; sister: Susan Scott of Locust Grove; many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, July 2, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 1 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Rex King and Rev. Gene Miner officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.