Joshua Ray Lawrence, age 38, of Zebulon, passed away June 27, 2019. He grew up in Pike County and enjoyed fishing, camping, and floating the river. Josh loved Jesus and his family. He was known for his sweet spirit and kind and loving heart. He was always willing to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace Grady Reeves, Polly Reeves, Cecil Lawrence and Mildred Lawrence.
He is survived by his wife, Angel Lawrence; son, River Ray Lawrence; parents, Billy and Ann Lawrence of Zebulon; sister and brother-in-law, Angie and Chris Nix of Thomaston; nephew, Austin Nix; his beloved dog Rio; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 30 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor John Nance officiating. Burial followed in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends visited the family on Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.