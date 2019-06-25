Williamson Caboose open to public

The Williamson Caboose is now open from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday for residents and visitors to walk inside and see the historic railroad items displayed there.
Council members recently decided to open up the caboose to share its history with others. Bunny Scoggins and Carly Brentlinger will serve as docents and share information about the city’s caboose.
“The council decided to open the caboose up to the public so people can learn about railroad history and enjoy our caboose from the inside out,” said Williamson city clerk Karen Brentlinger. “We feel like it is a nice addition to the city and would be the perfect place for a picnic at the outside tables.”
The caboose was donated to the city in 1990 and council members at that time spent funds to move it to the city and renovate it. Current council members recently had the caboose updated with new flooring, a deck out front for special occasions and events and a new paint job.
The caboose contains many vintage railroad items on display, including items of local historic significance. The Caboose Club still meets at the Caboose each week.